See pics: Here's how Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni spent day off ahead of Kanpur ODI

India are currently involved in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The third and final game of the series will be played on October 29, Sunday in Kanpur. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 28, 2017, 12:48 PM IST
Comments |
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team are known to be highly competitive on the field. 

The Men in Blue have been quite busy for last few months.

They toured West Indies and Sri Lanka back-to-back after ICC Champions Trophy.

Then they played Australia at home and currently, they are hosting New Zealand.

The team's performance has been top-notch in all the series across formats, the players have not got proper off days.

Compensating to that and adjusting to their hectic schedule, the team took a day off on Friday, in Kanpur, ahead of the third and final ODI against New Zealand to be played on Sunday.

While skipper Virat Kohli and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni tried snooker, chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav had a go at air hockey.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the players’ day out on its official Twitter handle with the caption, "Let’s try another sport today. #TeamIndia #INDvNZ."

The series is tied 1-1 at the moment after the two teams won a game each previously.

New Zealand won the first ODI in Mumbai before India came back strongly in the Pune to win the second match on Wednesday.

A win in the final ODI will give the winning team the series title.

