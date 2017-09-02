close
See pics: Lasith Malinga hosts dinner for Indian cricket team

Malinga who has been a part of Mumbai Indians franchise shares a good bond with Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Ajinkya Rahane.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 13:24
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who recently celebrated his birthday, hosted Team India for dinner ahead of their final and fifth ODI that will be played on Sunday in Colombo. 

The Virat Kohli-led Team India have already sealed the series as they have an unassailable lead of 4-0 in the limited overs series.

A number of Sri Lankan players have featured in the Indian Premier League and have shared the dressing room with Indian cricketers. 

While Malinga hosted the Men in Blue, the Indian team too didn’t leave a chance to thank him as they posted pictures on social media handles.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma posted a picture on his Instagram account that read, "Great night with great friends" while Ajinkya Rahane wrote, "Had a great time with my mates. Thank you for hosting us Lasith."

 

The Indian team will lock horns with Sri Lanka on Sunday and would seek to clinch a clean sweep win in the ODIs as well. They earlier won the three-match Test series 3-0.

On the other side Sri Lanka have faced some difficult times on the cricket field. The series loss against India is their second on the trot as they were earlier defeated 2-3 by Zimbabwe. The loss in the fourth ODI on Thursday against India has denied them an ease and certainty to automatically qualify for the 2019 World Cup to be played in England.

TAGS

India vs Sri LankaShikhar DhawanLasith MalingaVirat Kohlicricket newsIndia Cricket News

