See pics: Moeen Ali, James Anderson meet Liverpool stars at Anfield
The Merseyside club slipped to ninth in the table after last Sunday's 4-1 defeat by Tottenham, and their league defensive record is their worst at this stage of a season since 1964/65.
New Delhi: England cricket players Moeen Ali, James Anderson visited the iconic Anfield football ground on Thursday and met Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain, James Milner and Joe Gomez.
Moeen Ali shared a picture from the Liverpool dressing room, with a caption, "Great day today. Thank you @newbalance @LFC and @englandcricket for an amazing experience. loved it"
Great day today. Thank you @newbalance @LFC and @englandcricket for an amazing experience. loved it pic.twitter.com/jHkh043W2l
— Moeen Ali (@MoeenAli) October 26, 2017
The England and Wales Cricket Board wrote also shared pictures on their Twitter handle, "Great day for @MoeenAli & @jimmy9 at @LFC"
Great day for @MoeenAli & @jimmy9 at @LFC
Stay tuned to find out what they’ve been up to. pic.twitter.com/ZAWh3v7wMZ
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 26, 2017
The Merseyside club slipped to ninth in the table after last Sunday's 4-1 defeat by Tottenham, and their league defensive record is their worst at this stage of a season since 1964/65.
Mohamed Salah pulled a goal back in between but it was not enough to inspire a comeback as Liverpool dropped to ninth in the table on 13 points and have conceded 16 goals so far — their most after nine games since 1964.
Liverpool will look to bounce back from their loss when they host Huddersfield Town at Anfield on Saturday.
However, Ashes-holders England fly out to Australia on Saturday, with the first of a five-Test series starting in Brisbane on November 23.