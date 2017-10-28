See pics: Moeen Ali, James Anderson meet Liverpool stars at Anfield

New Delhi: England cricket players Moeen Ali, James Anderson visited the iconic Anfield football ground on Thursday and met Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain, James Milner and Joe Gomez.

Moeen Ali shared a picture from the Liverpool dressing room, with a caption, "Great day today. Thank you @newbalance @LFC and @englandcricket for an amazing experience. loved it"

The England and Wales Cricket Board wrote also shared pictures on their Twitter handle, "Great day for @MoeenAli & @jimmy9 at @LFC"

Great day for @MoeenAli & @jimmy9 at @LFC Stay tuned to find out what they’ve been up to. pic.twitter.com/ZAWh3v7wMZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 26, 2017

The Merseyside club slipped to ninth in the table after last Sunday's 4-1 defeat by Tottenham, and their league defensive record is their worst at this stage of a season since 1964/65.

Mohamed Salah pulled a goal back in between but it was not enough to inspire a comeback as Liverpool dropped to ninth in the table on 13 points and have conceded 16 goals so far — their most after nine games since 1964.

Liverpool will look to bounce back from their loss when they host Huddersfield Town at Anfield on Saturday.

However, Ashes-holders England fly out to Australia on Saturday, with the first of a five-Test series starting in Brisbane on November 23.