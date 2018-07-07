हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sehwag cracks Twitter up with 'Om finishaya Namaha', wishes Dhoni on 37th birthday

Former Indian Captain MS Dhoni turned 37th on Saturday and Virender Sehwag wished him in his style.

Image courtesy: Instagram/@virendersehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is known for his witty tweets and replies on the microblogging site. Viru wasn't lacking humor in wishing former Indian captain MS Dhoni on his birthday on Saturday. In fact, he was among the first ones to wish Captain Cool on social media. He took to Twitter and Instagram, posting photos of MS Dhoni and himself, to wish the World Cup-winning captain of the Indian cricket team.
 
Sehwag, however, did not just wish him in a usual manner. He ended his post with 'Om Finishaya Namaha', cracking the social media audience in classic Viru style.
 
He wrote: #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni . May your life be longer than this stretch and may you find happiness in everything, faster than your stumpings. Om Finishaya Namaha!

 
He posted a photo from a T20 match against New Zealand in 2017 in which Dhoni can be seen doing an acrobatic split with his legs to prevent himself from being stumped. The image had previously gone viral on social media with people created memes out of the image.
 
Nawab of Najafgarh, however, wanted to remind how Captain Cool has never let India down and performed whenever the team needed him to.
 
Though Viru and Mahi have seen a rift in the past when the latter was made the captain of Indian Cricket team back in 2007 and Sehwag was dropped out of certain matches like Twenty-20 World Cup final and 2008 CB Series, both Sehwag and Dhoni have maintained professionalism with each other. That is all in the past now.

