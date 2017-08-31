close
Selectors should give MS Dhoni assurance of World Cup spot: Virender Sehwag

While there may be questions on how to give the younger players exposure, Viru is of the opinion that India A tours would be the ideal platform for that.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 11:34
Selectors should give MS Dhoni assurance of World Cup spot: Virender Sehwag
PTI | IANS

New Delhi: Team India management, selection committe, coaches and captain might be looking to try out rookie players, but Virender Sehwag is of the opinion MS Dhoni should be given assuarance of his spot in the World Cup to help him play freely.

In an interview with TOI, Sehwag spoke about the present situation where veterans like Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina are sitting out, with youngsters being prefered considering the 2019 World Cup squad.

"If the top-order fails, then either of these two (Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina), batting with Dhoni, could be very useful," the former India opener said and then explained, "The youngsters need a lot of time to gain experience."

While there may be questions on how to give the younger players exposure, Viru is of the opinion that India A tours would be the ideal platform for that.

"India 'A' tours have become more important. Selectors and the Indian team get feedback on players doing well in overseas conditions. Then they can take them for away tours," he added.

Chief selector MSK Prasad was open with his opinion of finding a replacement for Dhoni if he fails to fire, but Sehwag virtually hit back at him saying the former India skipper should rather be given an assuarance of a place in the World Cup squad.

"Selectors should give Dhoni the assurance that he should be playing till the 2019 World Cup. The alternatives could be tried after the next World cup."

It clearly seems like Sehwag isn't the most pleased person with the Indian cricket team's current 'testing' and 'resting' phase and rather wants the skipper Virat Kohli to stick to his best playing XIs.

