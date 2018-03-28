Selfie with Virat Kohli: India captain's wax statue set for Madame Tussauds in Delhi

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli's wax figure will be the latest addition at the Madame Tussauds Delhi as he is set to join other sports icons there.

Kohli's wax figure will join other sports heroes, including Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Lionel Messi.

Kohli's journey has been phenomenal, from his first-class debut in 2006 to captaining the Indian cricket team, winning the Under-19 World Cup en route.

With his unbeatable performances, Kohli has won several accolades, including the Arjuna award, ICC World Cricketer of the year and three BCCI international cricketer of the year awards. He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Kohli met with the Madame Tussauds' team for the sitting process, where a group of artists had flown in from London to take over 200 different measurements in order to create an authentic figure.

Talking about his inclusion in Madame Tussauds Delhi, an excited Kohli said, "It's a great honour to be chosen as one of the figures at Madame Tussauds. All thanks to the Madame Tussauds team who were extremely patient during the sitting sessions and for giving me a lifetime memory".

Madame Tussauds Delhi is an attraction that portrays the fascinating world of Bollywood and Hollywood, renowned sportspersons, historical and political personalities under one roof, through planned themes and interactive areas.