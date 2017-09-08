close
Shah Rukh Khan is 'too happy' as Trinbago Knight Riders reach CPL 2017 final

Knight Riders lost Narine for a golden duck and later suffered a blow when Hamza Tariq was undone by Guyana skipper Rayad Emrit when the team score read 33.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 14:30
Shah Rukh Khan is &#039;too happy&#039; as Trinbago Knight Riders reach CPL 2017 final
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Trinbago Knight Riders side registered a berth in the final of Caribbean Premier League 2017 after beating Guyana Amazon Warriors by 6 wickets. Trinbago's co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan congratulated the side on their success.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram and uploaded a picture on his official account captioned,"@tkriders wow. Congratulations u make us proud. Too happy. Let’s keep the party going into Saturday. Love u boyz."

Riding on Colin Munro’s unbeaten knock of 57 runs and Darren Bravo’s 43, Trinbago side chased down a target of 160 runs with two overs to spare.

Earlier, after batting first Guyana compiled a total of 159/6 in allotted 20 overs. Gajanand Singh top socred with 39 while opener Chadwick Walton and Roshon Primus chipped in with 39 and 35 respectively. For Trinbago, Ronsford Beaton and Sunil Narine scalped two wickets apiece in the innings. Narine returned with economical figures of 2/21 in 4overs.

In reply, Knight Riders lost Narine for a golden duck and later suffered a blow when Hamza Tariq was undone by Guyana skipper Rayad Emrit when the team score read 33.

Bravo came in at number four and stitched a partnership of 85 runs with Munro. The West Indies cricketer was eventually dismissed by Permaul but his dismissal didn’t really change much for Guyana as Tribago sealed a berth in the final of CPL 2017. They will now meet St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Saturday for the title clash.

TAGS

Shah Rukh KhanTrinbago Knight Riderscricket newsCaribbean Premier League 2017

