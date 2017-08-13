Shah Rukh Khan reacts as Sunil Narine takes Knight Riders to top of CPL table

New Delhi: A maiden Caribbean Premier League fifty for Sunil Narine guided the Trinbago Knight Riders to a two-wicket victory against Barbados Tridents on Saturday.

Happy with his team's performance team owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and posted a special message for his team and Narine.

Well done all over again @TKRiders boys. Thanks to the amazing crowds at the park too & @sunilpnarine74 u beauty! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 13, 2017

The Knight Riders' run chase got off to a bad start as they lost Brendon McCullum and Colin Munro early and were reduced to 28 for 2 after 3.3 overs.

The Knight Riders were in a dicey position at 76/4 but Narine (79) put on 63 with Dwayne Bravo to take the home team to their 4th victory in five matches.

Shoaib Malik (51) and Kane Williamson (30) were the foundation of the Barbados Tridents 152/6, despite Narine and Shadab Khan collectively accounting for 1/37 in eight overs.

Narine hit six fours and five sixes in a 45-ball innings which easily surpassed his previous best of 54 but he and his colleagues were dropped several times in a wretched Tridents fielding effort.

Invited to bat by Dwayne Bravo, the Tridents totalled 152/9 in their 20 overs.