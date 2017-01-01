Shah Rukh Khan tells Yusuf Pathan to wear turban instead of helmet in IPL

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has suggested Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Yusuf Pathan to wear turban instead of helmet in the 2017 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Reacting to a Twitter post from Pathan, the KKR owner wrote, "Kya lag rahe ho! Wear this instead of the helmet this season. Anyway the bowlers need it when u r batting not u."

Kya lag rahe ho! Wear this instead of the helmet this season. Anyway the bowlers need it when u r batting not u. https://t.co/g8pIsAIcNr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 30, 2016

Pathan on Friday shared a photo of himself riding a horse with a Rajput Rajasthani avatar and a sword.

Pathan has been a regular for the Kolkata-based franchise.

The 2017 season of the cash-rich cricket league is scheduled to start on April 5.