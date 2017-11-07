Shah Rukh Khan wants Gautam Gambhir's daughter to bowl for KKR

New Delhi: It seems like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have found a new bowler ahead of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. On Tuesday, franchise co-owner Shah Rukh Khan requested captain Gautam Gambhir to get bowler.

It comes a day after the Gambhir shared a video of his daughter Aazeen bowling to him. And the Bollywood superstar was referring to three-year-old.

Get her to bowl for KKR please. Big hug. https://t.co/duNmtDKwPW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 7, 2017

Yesterday, Gambhir took to Twitter to post an adorable video of Aazeen bowling to him.

"High pressure job facing my daughter Aazeen's bowling at her school. Hell, even she knows d line has to be outside d off stump vs papa!!" he wrote in the post.

Gambhir, 36, originally represented his home franchise Delhi Daredevils, but later switched sides to lead the Kolkata-based franchise after spending three seasons in the national capital.

He married Natasha Jain in 2011, and the couple were blessed with Aazeen on May 1, 2014.

He has scored more than 3600 runs in the IPL, and has been leading KKR with examples.

The left-handed opener has played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India, scoring 4154, 5238 and 932 runs respectively.