हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Shahbaz Nadeem breaks List-A records with 8 wicket haul against Rajasthan

Ranji veteran Shahbaz Nadeem has registered the best figures ever recorded in List A cricket of 8/10 against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare trophy 

Shahbaz Nadeem breaks List-A records with 8 wicket haul against Rajasthan
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic

Shahbaz Nadeem has earned the unique distinction of registering the best figures ever recorded in List A cricket after picking 8 wickets for just 10 runs against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare trophy on Thursday. 

The Rajasthan batting lineup consisting of the likes of Robin Bist and Ashok Maneria was all at sea against the purchase which the 29-year-old was extracting off the pitch with his guile and variations. Nadeem was all set to scoop 10 wickets singlehandedly having picked 8 wickets in just 8 overs before fellow spinner Anukul Roy emerged as the only other wicket-taker from the bowling attack by accounting for AV Choudhury and Rahul Chahar. 

Jharkhand were handed a paltry target of just 74 runs within the allotted 50 overs which they achieved without breaking a sweat in just 15 overs. This has been no isolated feat for the bowler who has also been a consistent performer in the Ranji trophy over the years with over 50 wickets in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 edition of the tournament. 

Delhi-based left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi was the previous beholder of the record after an impressive bowling tally of 8/15 against Arunachal Pradesh way back in 1997/98 and is currently second on the list of bowlers with the best figures in List A cricket. Sri Lankan fast bowler Chaminda Vaas is the third name on the list with figures of 8/19 against Zimbabwe in 2001/02 and is closely followed by Tharaka Kottehewa and Michael Holding. 

Nadeem has picked 491 wickets in 185 list-A and first-class matches so far with 89 wickets in about 109 T20 matches as well. His sublime performance on Thursday might just result in the opportunity he has been craving for on the international stage.  

Tags:
CricketRahul SanghviVijay Hazare TrophyShahbaz Nadeem

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close