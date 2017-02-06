close
Shahid Afridi faces Twitter wrath for tweeting about Kashmir issue

Pakistan annually observes Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 21:39
New Delhi: Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi expressed his concern for Kashmir on Sunday but instead got slammed by twitterati.

Pakistan annually observes Kashmir Solidarity Day on the same day and Afridi posted two tweets on the occasion, asking for resolution of the ongoing Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan.

Twitter users, however, expressed their opinions on the matter:-

Afridi restarts on-field action in the upcoming Pakistan Super League season with team Peshawar Zalmi.

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 21:39

