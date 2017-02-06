Shahid Afridi faces Twitter wrath for tweeting about Kashmir issue
Pakistan annually observes Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.
New Delhi: Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi expressed his concern for Kashmir on Sunday but instead got slammed by twitterati.
Pakistan annually observes Kashmir Solidarity Day on the same day and Afridi posted two tweets on the occasion, asking for resolution of the ongoing Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan.
Kashmir has been suffering from brutality since past many decades.its high timethis issue shd be resolved which has taken infinite lives.1/2
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 5, 2017
Kashmir is heaven on earth & we can't be oblivious to the pleas of the innocent. #iStandWithKashmir #KasmirSolidarityDay 2/2
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 5, 2017
Twitter users, however, expressed their opinions on the matter:-
@SAfridiOfficial Tum Doodh Mangoge Hum Kheer Denge.Tum Kashmir Mangoge Hum Cheer Denge :D
— Sohag (@sohag1234) February 5, 2017
@SAfridiOfficial, Arre bhadwe kashmir to pehle se hi jannat tha, hai aur rahega. Bas tum jaiso ki wajah se jannat se aman gayab hai
— irshad ahmad (@IrshadIrsahm28) February 5, 2017
@SAfridiOfficial pok is the part of India. Waiting for the day when pok will be part of India. #jaihind
— Prince Pandey (@yajkushal20) February 5, 2017
@SAfridiOfficial talk about Sindh POK nd Baluchistan. U r not able even win a match in world cup from India nd talking about Kashmir.
— Ganesh Thapliyal (@gcthapliyal) February 6, 2017
@SAfridiOfficial bhai aapko mahsus ho gya h ki Pakistan to kabhi khada ho nhi sakta to aap padosiyo ke States ke sath kade ho rahe ho.
— Pendu (@Khaadku) February 5, 2017
@SAfridiOfficial bete 70 saal se Hamara hai hamara hi rahega. Tu jalte reh. Ambani has more money than pakistans economy
— Akash J Nagar (@Proud_Indian36) February 6, 2017
@SAfridiOfficial abe bewakoof insaan thoda pakkistan je bare me hi bol leta jo abhi bhi sirf india me ghusne koshis me laga he dharti ka nrk
— Pushpendra Goswami (@Pushpendra1289) February 5, 2017
Afridi restarts on-field action in the upcoming Pakistan Super League season with team Peshawar Zalmi.
