Shahid Afridi has no plans of quitting playing T20 leagues

Karachi: Recovering from a knee injury, Pakistan's flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi has no intention of giving up playing competitive cricket.

Afridi tweeted after consulting his doctor in Dubai, and he has been advised another two-three weeks' rest to make a complete recovery.

He sustained the injury during a training session while playing for the Karachi Kings franchise in the third Pakistan Super League in Dubai, forcing him to miss the play-off eliminators.

"Went to see my doctor in Dubai, the knee hasn't recovered fully yet. I'll need another 3-4 weeks. Hoping to regain full fitness after that, keep praying for me," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The 38-year-old Afridi, one of the most popular cricketers in Pakistan, has announced his retirement from international cricket last year but continues to play in T20 leagues around the world.

The all-rounder has faced injury problems in the last two years and even missed the final of the second PSL in Lahore, which his team won, due to a finger injury.

Since his international retirement, Afridi has spent a lot of time working for his charity foundation and travelling to different parts of the world.