Shahid Afridi rubbishes speculation of him joining politics, says elders haven't allowed

New Delhi: One of the most renowned names of Paksitan cricket, Shahid Afridi linked with a change in profession – switching from cricket to politics – as talks of his retirement gruelled up. But the former Pakistan T20 skipper has brushed aside speculation of him joining politics any time soon, saying that he is already serving the people through his foundation.

While speaking to the media after the prize distribution ceremony in Islamia College Peshawar of Zalmi Super Six tournament and Cyclothon, the 36-year-old all-rounder said that the role of a politician is to serve his people and he is doing the same through the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

"What is the work of a politician?...A politician is obliged to serve his people one way or the other - I am doing that through my foundation. Also, my elders haven`t allowed me to enter politics," the Express Tribune quoted Afridi, as saying.

Afridi, who stepped down from his duties as the captain of the national team after the 2016 World T20, also expressed his views on an opportunity to bid adieu to international arena in a befitting manner.

(With ANI inputs)