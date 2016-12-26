Shahid Afridi rubbishes speculation of him joining politics, says elders haven't allowed
Afridi also expressed his views on an opportunity to bid adieu to international arena in a befitting manner.
New Delhi: One of the most renowned names of Paksitan cricket, Shahid Afridi linked with a change in profession – switching from cricket to politics – as talks of his retirement gruelled up. But the former Pakistan T20 skipper has brushed aside speculation of him joining politics any time soon, saying that he is already serving the people through his foundation.
While speaking to the media after the prize distribution ceremony in Islamia College Peshawar of Zalmi Super Six tournament and Cyclothon, the 36-year-old all-rounder said that the role of a politician is to serve his people and he is doing the same through the Shahid Afridi Foundation.
"What is the work of a politician?...A politician is obliged to serve his people one way or the other - I am doing that through my foundation. Also, my elders haven`t allowed me to enter politics," the Express Tribune quoted Afridi, as saying.
Afridi, who stepped down from his duties as the captain of the national team after the 2016 World T20, also expressed his views on an opportunity to bid adieu to international arena in a befitting manner.
(With ANI inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Exclusive: Sudhir Chaudhary in conversation with Aamir Khan and team Dangal
- People have tried to give demonetisation a communal face, says PM Modi
- Is the govt planning to take action against anonymous property?
- Note ban will ensure that black money hoarders are not shown any mercy: PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of pathetic conditions of unemployment in India
- This Geeta Phogat real fight will put Dangal to shame — WATCH
- Ravichandran Ashwin becomes father of a baby girl; wife announces news in coolest manner possible
- Zeenat Aman reacts to Sunny Leone’s 'Laila Main Laila' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'
- Mohammed Shami hits back on social media dogmatism, asks trollers first do self introspection
- Dangal: Aamir Khan-starrer gets most important detail of Geeta Phogat's gold-winning match wrong