Shahid Afridi to miss Global T20 League due to commitments with Dhaka Dynamites in BPL

New Delhi: Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi was among the 90 players shortlisted for the Global T20 League to be played in South Africa in November this year. However today, Afridi took to social media to announce that he would miss out on the inaugural edition of the league.

It was merely two days back that his name was announced alongside English opener Alex Hales who would join the list of 16 marquee players that has been declared by the Cricket South Africa. Off them, eight are foreign players – Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga, Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Kieron Pollard and Jason Roy – whose name were announced back in April.

However, early this evening, the former Pakistani skipper took to his official Twitter handle to announce that he won't be playing the Global T20 League due to his commitments with BPL-franchise Dhaka Dynamites. His tweet read as – "Unfortunate that I'll miss Global T20 due to commitments with Dhaka dynamites in BPL. All the best to everyone in SA See you soon."

Unfortunate that I'll miss Global T20 due to commitments with Dhaka dynamites in BPL. All the best to everyone in SA See you soon. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 26, 2017

Incidentally, the fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League will kickstart this November with Dhaka playing Sylhet Royals in the opening match of the league. This will also be his first season in BPL playing for the defending champions, Dhaka. Earlier, he had represented – Dhaka Gladiators, Sylhet Superstars and the Rangpur Riders.