Shahid Afridi wants to play Pakistan Super League's final in front of home crowd

Pakistan: Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi wants to play the final of the third Pakistan Super League as it will be held in his adopted hometown.

Afridi, 37, also rubbished speculations about him making a comeback to international cricket.

"My decision to retire is final. I am now enjoying myself playing in these T20 leagues and doing my foundation work," Afridi said in an interview.

"I am playing for Karachi Kings for the first time in the PSL and it is my ambition to see us playing in the final on March 25 as it is being held in Karachi for the first time," Afridi said.

The all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket last year in rather acrimonious circumstances after differences with the cricket board over a planned farewell match for him.

But Afridi said he was past that episode now.

"A cricketer can ask for nothing more. My fans still enjoy my performances and I love that and continue to play for them," he said.

Afridi who produced a virtuoso bowling performance against arch-rivals Lahore in the PSL on Monday said he wanted to carry on playing in leagues till he was fit and performing.

"It is also important for me to carry on playing cricket for my foundation work."

Afridi also praised the work of the head coach of the Karachi Kings and Pakistan team, Mickey Arthur.

"He is very emotional and aggressive minded so he gets worried easily. But he knows how to make a game plan and he is not afraid of losing. He is working on long-term planning for Pakistan cricket which is good," Afridi said.

"The best part is he wants 100 percent from every player and such coaches are good for any team.