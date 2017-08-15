close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Shahid Afridi wishes India on I-Day, bats for peace, tolerance, love

Every year, the Asian neighbours celebrate their Independence Days within a gap of 24 hours of each other.

ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 08:36
Shahid Afridi wishes India on I-Day, bats for peace, tolerance, love

New Delhi: Former Pakistan T20 skipper Shahid Afridi has wished India on its 70th Independence Day and called for peace, tolerance and love between the two nations as there was "no way to change neighbours".

"Happy Independence Day India! No way to change neighbours, let`s work towards peace, tolerance and love. Let humanity prevail.# HopeNotOut," tweeted Afridi.

Every year, the Asian neighbours celebrate their Independence Days within a gap of 24 hours of each other.

While Pakistan celebrated its Independence Day on Monday, India is all geared up to celebrate its 70th Independence Day on Tuesday.

Both the countries have witnessed several wars and conflicts in the past 70 years of their relationship.And in recent times, the relationship between the two nations has turned sour amid continuous ceasefire violations and terror attacks from the Pakistani side. 

TAGS

Shahid AfridiIndependence DayAugust 15

From Zee News

Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza and other sports stars give Independence Day wishes
Other Sports

Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza and other sports stars give Indep...

Returning to No. 1 position is very special: Rafael Nadal
Tennis

Returning to No. 1 position is very special: Rafael Nadal

India Test series was the worst of my career, says Dinesh Chandimal
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India Test series was the worst of my career, says Dinesh C...

Team India consolidate No. 1 position in ICC Test rankings after Sri Lanka clean sweep
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Team India consolidate No. 1 position in ICC Test rankings...

WATCH: Hardik Pandya reveals the reason behind Team India&#039;s &#039;V-sign&#039; celebrations
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Hardik Pandya reveals the reason behind Team India...

Roger Federer withdraws from Cincinnati Open; Rafael Nadal to become World No 1
Tennis

Roger Federer withdraws from Cincinnati Open; Rafael Nadal...

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s dance moves at post-match presentation ceremony
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's dance moves at post-match pres...

Jose Mourinho not getting carried away by Manchester United&#039;s brilliant start
English Premier LeagueFootball

Jose Mourinho not getting carried away by Manchester United...

Cristiano Ronaldo hit with five-match ban for red card, pushing referee
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo hit with five-match ban for red card, pus...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video