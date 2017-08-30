close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Shakib Al Hasan creates yet another milestone in Bangladesh’s most memorable triumph

With a batting average of 41 and a bowling average of 32, the 30-year-old is simply an outstanding cricketer, perhaps the best all-rounder in the world. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 14:13
Shakib Al Hasan creates yet another milestone in Bangladesh’s most memorable triumph

New Delhi: Although it was not exactly a shock result considering how much Bangladesh have improved while playing at home, it was nevertheless their most special win when they beat Australia by 20 runs in the first Test in Mirpur, Dhaka on Wednesday.

It also has to be remembered that Australia have had a long list of failures when playing in Asian conditions, consistently going down with losses against India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

But coming back to Bangladesh and what was on the expected lines, Shakib Al Hasan played a starring role as he bagged 10 wickets in the match along with clubbing 89 runs. He in fact became the first man to score over 80 runs and bag 10 wickets in the same Test match for the second time.

With a batting average of 41 and a bowling average of 32, the 30-year-old is simply an outstanding cricketer, perhaps the best all-rounder in the world. It was a Test match to remember for Shakib for picking up the man-of-the-match award in his 50th game in the longest format.

He perhaps is still an underrated cricketer because it is rare to have a batting average greater than your bowling average in all formats as is the case with Shakib in not just Test cricket but all the formats of the game. He gave us a reminder of his class with a magnificent performance in the battle against Australia.

TAGS

Shakib Al HasanBangladesh vs AustraliaCricket

From Zee News

Twitterati in glee as Ashes rivals go down within two days
cricket

Twitterati in glee as Ashes rivals go down within two days

Pakistani cricketer Sharjeel Khan banned for 5 years over PSL spot-fixing scandal
cricket

Pakistani cricketer Sharjeel Khan banned for 5 years over P...

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag hail Bangladesh&#039;s historic victory over Australia
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag hail Bangladesh's hi...

Rio Oylmpian David Torrence found dead in swimming pool
Other Sports

Rio Oylmpian David Torrence found dead in swimming pool

Shakib-al-Hasan, Taijul Islam guide Bangladesh to first ever Test triumph over Australia
cricket

Shakib-al-Hasan, Taijul Islam guide Bangladesh to first eve...

Lasith Malinga to replace Chamara Kapugedara as captain for 4th ODI against India
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Lasith Malinga to replace Chamara Kapugedara as captain for...

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez calls Virat Kohli best batsman in current generation
cricket

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez calls Virat Kohli best...

WATCH: Sohail Tanvir claims 5 wickets for 3 runs, most economical in T20 cricket
cricket

WATCH: Sohail Tanvir claims 5 wickets for 3 runs, most econ...

David Warner buries sub-continent hatchet, slams second Test ton in Asia
cricket

David Warner buries sub-continent hatchet, slams second Tes...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video