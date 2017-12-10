Shakib Al Hasan is Bangladesh's new Test captain

Dhaka: All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named the new Test captain of Bangladesh with the upcoming Sri Lanka tour being his first assignment in the new role.

Mahmudullah will be his deputy and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not named a new coach yet. Shakib takes over from Mushfiqur Rahim.

"We can't really tell you the exact reason but we felt that Mushfiqur (Rahim) needs to focus on his batting and remain pressure-free," BCB president Nazmul Hassan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo on Sunday.

Bangladesh`s last assignment was in South Africa where they were whitewashed in all three formats.

Shakib has led Bangladesh in nine Tests in the past.