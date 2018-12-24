हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shakib Al Hasan makes big gains in ICC T20I rankings

Shakib, the top-ranked all-rounder in Tests and second in ODIs, is now also ranked second in T20Is with a one-position gain in the latest rankings update after his Player of the Series effort.

Shakib Al Hasan makes big gains in ICC T20I rankings
Image Credits: ICC

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has made rapid strides in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20I Player Rankings after fine efforts with both bat and ball in a three-match series that his team lost to the West Indies at home by a 2-1 margin.

Shakib’s 103 runs in the series, which included a knock of 61 in the opening match in Sylhet and an unbeaten 42 in the next one in Dhaka which Bangladesh won, has seen him move up seven slots to 37th position in the list of batsmen.

The left-hander has also moved up among bowlers after taking eight wickets in the series, from 10th to seventh position.

Shakib, the top-ranked all-rounder in Tests and second in ODIs, is now also ranked second among all-rounders in T20Is with a one-position gain in the latest rankings update after his Player of the Series effort.

Shakib’s team-mate Mahmudullah has similarly gained in all three lists. His 66 runs in the series have helped him gain two positions to reach 31st among batsmen while he also finished with five wickets in the series, advancing 17 places to 51st rank. He has moved from fifth to fourth position in the all-rounders’ list.

Another Bangladesh player to gain is Liton Das, who has moved up 26 places to take a career-best 47th slot.

For the West Indies, opener Evin Lewis has gained 11 berths to take fourth position after scoring 108 runs in the series while Shai Hope (up 82 places to 80th) and Nicholas Pooran (up 16 places to a career-best 88th) have also made upward movement among batsmen.

Skipper Carlos Brathwaite (up eight places to 22nd) and Keemo Paul (up 42 places to 30th) have also advanced among bowlers.

Meanwhile, there has been no change of positions in the ICC T20I Team Rankings with the West Indies and Bangladesh retaining their seventh and 10th places, respectively.

