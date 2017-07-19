close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Shaminda Eranga, Sri Lankan pacer, cleared to bowl after ban

Eranga was reported during the second test against England at Chester-le-Street in May 2016 and was barred from bowling in international matches when his action was found to be illegal following an independent assessment.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 10:48

Colombo: Shaminda Eranga`s bowling action was found to be legal and the paceman has been cleared to resume playing for Sri Lanka more than a year after he was banned, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.

Eranga was reported during the second test against England at Chester-le-Street in May 2016 and was barred from bowling in international matches when his action was found to be illegal following an independent assessment.

"Eranga underwent a re-assessment of his bowling action... with the assessment concluding that the amount of elbow extension in his standard deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted," the governing body said.

Eranga`s ban was announced a few hours after he was taken to hospital for heart tests when he reported feeling discomfort while batting during a one-day international against Ireland. 

TAGS

Shaminda ErangaSri Lankabowling actionCricket

From Zee News

Irfan Pathan&#039;s &#039;un-Islamic&#039; post: Muslim cleric Maulana Sajid Rashidi hits out at all-rounder&#039;s &#039;shameful act&#039;
cricket

Irfan Pathan's 'un-Islamic' post: Muslim cle...

John Bracewell to step down as Ireland cricket coach in December
cricket

John Bracewell to step down as Ireland cricket coach in Dec...

WATCH: Sunny Leone accepts Chris Gayle&#039;s challenge, clean bowls left-hander with superb dance on &#039;Laila Main Laila&#039; song
cricket

WATCH: Sunny Leone accepts Chris Gayle's challenge, cl...

Wrestler arrested for allegedly raping minor kabaddi player: Report
Other Sports

Wrestler arrested for allegedly raping minor kabaddi player...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: India vs Australia – Mithali Raj &amp; Co have a mountain to climb against six-time champions in semi-final
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: India vs Australia – Mithali Ra...

Ravi Shastri, new chief coach of Indian team, to get upto Rs 8 crore per annum by BCCI as salary
cricket

Ravi Shastri, new chief coach of Indian team, to get upto R...

US Open tennis tournament to top 50-million Dollars in prize money
Tennis

US Open tennis tournament to top 50-million Dollars in priz...

Antonio Conte signs new two-year contract as Chelsea manager
Football

Antonio Conte signs new two-year contract as Chelsea manage...

England vs South Africa: Gary Ballance ruled out of third test with fractured finger
cricket

England vs South Africa: Gary Ballance ruled out of third t...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video