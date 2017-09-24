Shane Warne allegedly hits porn star; victim calls him 'vile creature'

New Delhi: Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne has allegedly hit a porn star in the face in a London nightclub earlier this week. According to reports, witnesses saw Warne and Valerie Fox arguing at Loulou's, a venue in Westminster.

Later, Fox took to Twitter to proof her innocence and shared bruises and injuries she allegedly sustained at the hands of Warne. She called the Aussie a "vile creature".

Proud of yourself? Hitting a woman? Vile creature. pic.twitter.com/RRnn3Ycfjp — Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) September 23, 2017

And no, I'm not lying. Just because you're famous doesn't mean you can hit women and get away with it. pic.twitter.com/dk7PPhTiCg — Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) September 23, 2017

Absolutely traumatised by tonight's events, being a victim of assault is horrible and I thank the @metpoliceuk for their help & support. — Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) September 23, 2017

Reports also carried statment from London's Met Police, saying they were investigating an alleged assault at a nightclub in the area but would not confirm if if the cricketer was involved.

In a celebrated career, Warne took more than 1000 wickets for his country across 145 Tests and 194 One-Day Internationals before retiring in 2007.

Warne turned 48 on last week. The Australian great is considered by cricket experts to be the finest leg spinner to have played the sport.

He is widely regarded as the man responsible for making leg spin fashionable all over again. While Warne was a great competitor, he is remembered as much for his colourful personality on and off the cricket field.

His career was also riddled with a number of controversies. Warne is now days seen as a cricket broadcaster, commentating on various matches in different parts of the world.