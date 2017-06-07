close
Shane Warne clears air on talks of coaching India, says quotes taken out of context

In a couple of tweets posted on Twitter, Warne did not deny the "very expensive" jibe, but claimed that the quotes were taken out of context, as they were tongue-in-cheek.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 18:58
New Delhi: Just a day after reports emerged of  legend Shane Warne expressing interest in India coach's job – though admitting that he is a little expensive for BCCI – the Australian spin legend claims that his comment was taken out of context.

"I am very expensive, I don't think they can afford me," Warne was quoted as saying by mid-day.com.

In a couple of tweets posted on Twitter, Warne did not deny the "very expensive" jibe, but claimed that the quotes were taken out of context, as they were tongue-in-cheek.

"Re Indian coaching position. I was in a lift & was asked if I would put my hat in the ring I said "India can't afford me" tongue in cheek!" tweeted Warne.

The report also quoted Warne making remarks on potential pair up with Virat Kohli in the Indian team.

"Virat Kohli and me can have a good partnership, but as I said, I am very, very expensive," the report quoted the Aussie as saying but he later clarified that the 'Virat Kohli par' was totally made up.

"Ps re @imVkohli & I would work well together as a quote, this is totally made up. I never said that to anyone, very disappointing journalism." Warne clarified on the Kohli quote.

It is not the first time Warne has been linked with this role. Last April when BCCI were searching for a replacement of head coach to Duncan Fletcher, the Australian spin legend had expressed interest.

Among names who have applied for the post of head coach of the Indian cricket team are the existing head coach Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, former Australian fast bowler and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, Englishman Richard Pybus, former India cricketers Dodda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput.

