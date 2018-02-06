Shane Warne confirms IPL return, to reveal details soon

Leg-spin legend Shane Warne was the force behind Rajasthan Royals winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) in its inaugural season back in 2008, and the Australian has confirmed his return to the cash-rich league in the 11th season that commences from April 7; however, Warne is yet to reveal the details.

“Looking forward to making an announcement to you guys this week which I’m very excited about & yes it involves the #IPL2018 !” Warne tweeted a couple of days back.

Warne last played the IPL in 2011 and has since been involved with assignments behind the mic as a commentator.

Looking forward to making an announcement to you guys this week which I’m very excited about & yes it involves the #IPL2018 ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 4, 2018

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan franchise is making a return to the IPL after serving a two-year suspension related to the corruption and spot-fixing scandal that erupted and tarnished the league back in 2013.

Along with Rajasthan, the Chennai Super Kings were also suspended for a two-year period and will return to the IPL this year.

The 11th edition of the league will run from April 7 to May 27, 2018.