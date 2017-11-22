Wasim Akram's Aussie wife bowled over by Pakistani food

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Wasim Akram&#039;s Aussie wife bowled over by Pakistani food

New Delhi: Shaniera Akram, the Australian wife of legendary pacer Wasim Akram, embraced the culture and the country Pakistan like she always lived there. 

Being the wife Akram, Shaniera resides in Karachi while staying in Pakistan.

People often share how it is difficult for a foreigner to embrace a different culture, especially the South Asian culture, given how the norms and practices are confined and stricter. In the case of Shaniera Akram, she definitely made it look so simple.

A man tweeted to Shaniera Akram he will be visiting Karachi after 9 years. He asked for Shaniera's recommendations in particular.

Given how Karachi has amazing food, her answer was super fitting. But even in her reply, she stated how Pakistan overall serves great food.

Shaniera was also spotted at Karachi Eat Festival early this year and said she was looking forward to experiencing the food.

