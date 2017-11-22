Wasim Akram's Aussie wife bowled over by Pakistani food

New Delhi: Shaniera Akram, the Australian wife of legendary pacer Wasim Akram, embraced the culture and the country Pakistan like she always lived there.

Being the wife Akram, Shaniera resides in Karachi while staying in Pakistan.

People often share how it is difficult for a foreigner to embrace a different culture, especially the South Asian culture, given how the norms and practices are confined and stricter. In the case of Shaniera Akram, she definitely made it look so simple.

A man tweeted to Shaniera Akram he will be visiting Karachi after 9 years. He asked for Shaniera's recommendations in particular.

@iamShaniera Hi Shaniera, hope you're well.. I'm coming to Karachi after 9 years in Dec.. Can you please suggest some nice restaurants? Street food? Anything in particular to watch out for? — Salman K (@Humpy78) November 21, 2017

Given how Karachi has amazing food, her answer was super fitting. But even in her reply, she stated how Pakistan overall serves great food.

Don't worry , if there is one thing you shouldn't stress about when visiting Pakistan, its food! Everything is good! https://t.co/Fk6iVkB1TX — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) November 22, 2017

Shaniera was also spotted at Karachi Eat Festival early this year and said she was looking forward to experiencing the food.