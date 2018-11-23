हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Indies

Shannon Gabriel suspended for breaching ICC code of conduct

West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel has been suspended for the second Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh for breaching International Cricket Council (ICC) code of conduct during the opening day’s play of the first match in Chittagong on Thursday. 

Photo courtesy:ICC

The 30-year-old was found guilty of breaching Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an international match”.

Thje incident took place in the eighth over of the Test when Gabriel, after bowling a delivery, made an inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with Bangladesh batsman Imrul Kayes. In the opinion of the on-field umpires, this physical contact was avoidable.

Besides being banned from the next week’s second Test in Mirpur, Gabriel has also been fined 30 per cent of his match fee as his accumulated demerit points have now reached five within a 24-month period following his latest breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The Caribbean bowler admitted the offence on Friday and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official Masudur Rahman.

Gabriel's suspension from the Mirpur Test comes as an additional blow for the West Indies, who are already missing out on the services of Jason Holder because of an injury. 

The West Indies and Bangladesh are slated to play the second Test from November 30 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. 

 

 

