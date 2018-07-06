हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shardul Thakur to replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad against England

Bumrah suffered an injury to his left thumb during India’s first T2OI against Ireland in Dublin.

Shardul Thakur to replace Jasprit Bumrah in India&#039;s ODI squad against England

NEW DELHI: Shardul Thakur has been named as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India’s ODI squad. The fast bowler suffered an injury to his left thumb during India’s first T2OI against Ireland in Dublin and was ruled out of the ongoing T2OI series against England.

Bumrah underwent a surgery on July 4, 2018 in Leeds before returning to India. The surgery was successful and he will commence rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) said.

India's squad for ODIs against England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.

 

