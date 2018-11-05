हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs West Indies

Shikhar Dhawan 20 short of becoming 6th Indian To Score 1000 Runs In T20Is

Kohli is the fastest Indian and second fastest cricketer to score 1000 runs in T20 cricket, having registered the tally in 27 innings. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan needs to score just 20 runs in the upcoming T20I against the West Indies at Lucknow, to become the sixth Indian to score 1000 runs in T20 Internationals.

Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma are the five Indians who have achieved this unique distinction in the past. 

Kohli is the fastest Indian and second fastest cricketer to score 1000 runs in T20 cricket, having registered the tally in 27 innings. 

Dhawan had accumulated 977 runs while representing India in the T20 format and needed 23 runs to cross 1,000 runs before the clash. The 32-year-old opener managed to score just 3 runs off 8 deliveries during the clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata falling short by twenty runs.

However, India managed to chase down a target of 110 runs within the allotted 20 overs on a tricky pitch, following an unbeaten 31 by wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Kartik. Kartik enjoyed some valuable support from debutant Krunal Pandya who scored 21 runs off 9 balls during the crucial closing stages of the game. 

Shikhar Dhawan will be looking to ensure a quality performance in the second T20 against West Indies at Lucknow on Tuesday.   

