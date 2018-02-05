Shikhar Dhawan calls this India team-mate a 'pocket-size bomb'

India have had a dream start to their ODI campaign in South Africa, beating the hosts in back-to-back matches to take a 2-0 lead in the six-match series. And the man topping the list of India's match-winners is legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal who, for Shikhar Dhawan, is "chotey packet mein bada bomb (big bomb in small packet)".

In the second ODI at Centurion on Sunday, Chahal produced his best ODI spell taking 5/22 to trigger a Proteas collapse as the home team was dismissed for just 118. India's other wrist spinner, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, was equally effective from the other end picking up 3/20.

Chahal's performance got Dhawan singing praises of his team-mate on Twitter. "Chotey packet mein bada bomb @yuzi_chahal. Well done boy for your great performance," the opening batsman wrote after India crushed South Africa by nine wickets. Dhawan scored 51 not out while captain Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 46.

Chotey packet mein bada bomb @yuzi_chahal. Well done boy for your great performance. pic.twitter.com/RjVpU91Fpo — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 4, 2018

Kohli was understandably all praise for his two spinners, who have now combined to take 13 of the 20 South African wickets to fall so far in the first two ODIs of the series.

"We knew the wickets would be hard and dry and our wrist spinners can get it (the ball) to turn anywhere. They just didn't give South Africa any chance," the India skipper said at the post-match presentation ceremony.