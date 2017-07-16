close
Shikhar Dhawan chills with family at Ocean Park in Hong Kong - see pic

Team India skipper is vacationing with his girlfriend Anushka Sharma in New York and opener Shikhar Dhawan is having a gala time with his wife and kids. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 16:46
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: After a grueling cricketing season, Team India players are enjoying their time off before the start of their Sri Lanka tour on July 26.

Team India skipper is vacationing with his girlfriend Anushka Sharma in New York and opener Shikhar Dhawan is having a gala time with his wife and kids.

Dhawan, who is very active on social media have been sharing a lot of pictures from his holiday and in the latest one, he can be seen chilling with his family at the famous Ocean Park in Hong Kong.

Dhawan came into the series on the back of some stunning form in the ICC Champions Trophy, but he struggled to get going in the Caribbean after the first couple of games. He scored 87 in the first washed out match and then followed it up with another fluent knock of 63, but was dismissed rather cheaply in all the other matches. He will also be disappointed by the fact he could not convert his starts into something big.

The 31-year-old did show form in the lone T20I that India played against the Windies, but the opener failed to convert his 12 ball 23 into a big score. Evin Lewis once again turned out to be India's nemesis in the shortest format with yet another magnificent hundred in West Indies' comfortable nine wicket victory against India in the one-off T20.

Chasing a competitive target of 191, Lewis smashed his way to an unbeaten 125 off 62 balls with as many as 12 sixes and six fours as the reigning World T20 champions knocked off the runs in only 18.3 overs. It turned out to be a forgettable day for India's bowling unit after a sub-par total on a batting belter as Lewis notched up the highest individual score by a West Indies batsman surpassing Chris Gayle.

Shikhar DhawanAesha DhawanShikhar Dhawan wifeVirat KohliAnushka Sharma

