Shikhar Dhawan congratulates 'do mastaane' Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan took out a special image from his library to post along with wishes for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who got married in Italy on December 11. The left-hander sweetly titled the couple 'Do Mastaane' in his Instagram post.

The image shows Dhawan and Kohli on a scooter with their better halves, along with the message: "Do mastaane chale zindagi banane. Wish you both a very happy married life and lots of happiness."

Virat and Anushka, who had been together since meeting for a commercial shoot in 2013, took marriage vows in Italy on December 11 in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

The couple then broke the news of their marriage on Twitter

"Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” they wrote in separate posts from their official Twitter accounts.

The newly-wed couple will travel to South Africa in the New Year when Virat Kohli will be leading the Indian team for three Tests and a series of limited-overs internationals against the Proteas.

Before that they will host marriage reception in Delhi on December 21 and Mumbai on December 26.