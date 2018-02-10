Shikhar Dhawan first Indian to score a century in 100th ODI

New Delhi: India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday became the first Indian to score a century in his 100th ODI as he brought up his 13th century in 50-over internationals in the fourth match of the ongoing series against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Dhawan reached the landmark in 99 balls and is now ninth batsman in the overall list of batsmen getting to the three-figure mark in their 100th ODI.

The 32-year-old left-hander has been in superb form in the ODI series after an average outing in Tests in South Africa. He scored 35, 51* and 76 in the first three games of the six-match series. India won all those matches to take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

The feat puts Dhawan in elite company, alongside West Indies great Gordon Greenidge and Sri Lanka's legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara.

Complete List

Gordon Greenidge

Chris Cairns

Mohammad Yousuf

Kumar Sangakkara

Chris Gayle

Marcus Trescothick

Ramnaresh Sarwan

David Warner

Shikhar Dhawan