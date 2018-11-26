Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan reach career best in ICC T20I rankings

Indian wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav who was extremely impressive in the recently concluded T20I series against West Indies and Australia, on Monday jumped 20 places to a career-best 3rd in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan who was named as the man of the series for the three-match T20I series against Australia, also leapfrogged five places to finish in a career-high 11th position. The left-hander scored 76 and 41 in the first and third clash, while the second match in Melbourne was washed-out.

Yadav picked up four wickets in three matches at an economy-rate of 5.50 in the T20I series between India and Australia.

Not only this, he also picked up five wickets in two matches at an economy-rate of 5.6 in India's 3-0 win at home against West Indies, the current T20 champions.

Australian spinner Adam Zampa who made his presence felt in the T20I series against India, leapfrogged 17 places to occupy the fifth spot.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has been recently benched in favour of Krunal Pandya, finds himself at the 11th position after dropping seven places.

Babar Azam and Rashid Khan are the top-ranked batsman and bowler in the latest ICC rankings.

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell on the other hand, is currently ranked as the leading all-rounder.