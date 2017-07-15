close
Shikhar Dhawan holidays with family in Disneyland, posts picture on social media

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 15:36
New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan is holidaying in the United States after the conclusion of the tour of West Indies and before the start of the trip to Sri Lanka. And he took to Instagram to post a picture of the family holiday which began in Disneyland. In the picture is the full family, Dhawan’s wife, his two daughters, his son and he himself. The whole family is all smiles as one can see in the picture above.

Only a few days back, Dhawan spoke on his motivation on being back in the national set up. Talking to PTI, he had said, "Past months were quite unfortunate for me. That's why I was out of the team. I went back and worked on myself, and am a stronger person and sportsman now. I knew I have those skills and capabilities to perform at the international level. I have been working hard and I never lost hope."

He also said, "When I wasn't doing well, I knew I will get out of the team. I went back and started enjoying domestic cricket. There was less pressure as compared to the international. That's how I relaxed myself and stayed calm. But yes, at the back of my mind, I always knew I had to perform good and make a comeback and serve my country and achieve my goal," 

Dhawan further spoke about Anil Kumble and said, "I didn't play much under Anil Kumble, so cannot comment on that. Moreover, I just focus on the game. Everyone has their own individuality and character. Anil bhai, (MS) Dhoni bhai and Virat (Kohli), of course all are different. (sic)."

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

Shikhar DhawanCricketInstagramfamily holidayPicture

