Shikhar Dhawan replaces injured Murali Vijay for India's upcoming tour to Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Indian left-hander Shikhar Dhawan, who has been on a run-scoring spree in limited-overs cricket since his comeback into the Indian team, has replaced injured opening batsman Murali Vijay for India's tour to Sri Lanka.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news through its official Twitter account.

"UPDATE: @SDhawan25 to replace injured Murali Vijay for India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 2017," Indian board tweeted.

"Vijay, who had suffered a wrist injury during Australia’s tour of India, has complained of pain in his right wrist, while playing a preparatory match. The BCCI medical team has therefore advised that Vijay should continue his rehabilitation program," a BCCI statement read.

Here is the complete Indian squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice captain), Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, W Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, M Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.

Dhawan, who is a regular in the Indian ODI side, has played 23 Tests and averages 38.52. He has four hundreds to his credit in an accumulated 1464 runs.

The left-hander from Delhi last played a Test for India in 2016 against New Zealand in a home series.

Indian team is all set to play a four-match Test series against Sri Lanka beginning from July 21.

After the Test series, India are scheduled to play five one-dayers starting August 20 before signing off with a lone Twenty20 on September 6.