Shikhar Dhawan returns for third Test against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, who opted out of the second Test against Sri Lanka for personal reasons, was on Monday included in the squad for the third and final match of the series by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

India won the second match of the series in Nagpur on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

In the absence of Dhawan, Murali Vijay accompanied KL Rahul to open India's innings in the match that the hosts won by a record margin of an innings and 239 runs.

Vijay went on to score a century in India's mammoth total of 610/6 declared, which means that Dhawan is most likely to replace Rahul in the eleven for the Test beginning at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on December 2.

India squad for the 3rd Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar