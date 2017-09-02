close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Shikhar Dhawan returns home to be with ailing mother

In Dhawan's absence, Rahane is likely to open with Rohit in tomorrow's match. Dhawan will also miss the lone T20I match on Wednesday (September 6), to be played at Colombo.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 19:14
Shikhar Dhawan returns home to be with ailing mother
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: On the eve of India's final ODI against Sri Lanka, in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan left the team to be his ailing mother. India will play fifth and final ODI match on Sunday at Colombo.

In-form opener Shikhar Dhawan will not be a part of India's final ODI and lone T20 international after he left for India to attend his ailing mother, the BCCI said on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today confirmed the development with acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary saying, "Mr Dhawan's mother is stable and is recovering well at the moment."

Dhawan, 31, has been in good form. In the last four ODI matches against Lanka, the left-handed batsman has scored 132 not out in the series opener, then followed it with a 49. But he could managed single digit scores, five and four, in the next two matches.

In the Test series, he was the highest run-getter, with two hundreds, as India completed a 3-0 cleansweep.

In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane is likely to open with Rohit Sharma in tomorrow's match. Dhawan will also miss the lone T20I match on Wednesday (September 6), to be played at Colombo.

TAGS

India vs Sri LankaShikhar DhawanAjinkya Rahanecricket news

From Zee News

Watch: England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor gets ignored despite performing brilliant stumping
cricket

Watch: England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor gets ignored desp...

Watch: Grant Elliot does a Kapil Dev, takes Superman-esque catch in NatWest T20 Blast 2nd semi-final
cricket

Watch: Grant Elliot does a Kapil Dev, takes Superman-esque...

I have many more years of international cricket left in me: James Anderson
cricket

I have many more years of international cricket left in me:...

I would love to see Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami play in the County County Championship, says Ravi Shastri
cricket

I would love to see Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami play in the...

Watch: Dwayne Smith hits Shane Watson for back-to-back sixes to reach hundred in CPL
cricket

Watch: Dwayne Smith hits Shane Watson for back-to-back sixe...

Maria Sharapova hits back at Caroline Wozniacki over ‘Centre Court’ remark
Tennis

Maria Sharapova hits back at Caroline Wozniacki over ‘Centr...

Sri Lanka vs India, 5th ODI: Statistical Preview
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka vs India, 5th ODI: Statistical Preview

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina face uncertain future as Team India harps on fitness
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina face uncertain future as Team In...

David John to be interim coach of Indian men’s hockey team
Other Sports

David John to be interim coach of Indian men’s hockey team

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video