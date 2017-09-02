Shikhar Dhawan returns home to be with ailing mother

New Delhi: On the eve of India's final ODI against Sri Lanka, in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan left the team to be his ailing mother. India will play fifth and final ODI match on Sunday at Colombo.

In-form opener Shikhar Dhawan will not be a part of India's final ODI and lone T20 international after he left for India to attend his ailing mother, the BCCI said on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today confirmed the development with acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary saying, "Mr Dhawan's mother is stable and is recovering well at the moment."

Dhawan, 31, has been in good form. In the last four ODI matches against Lanka, the left-handed batsman has scored 132 not out in the series opener, then followed it with a 49. But he could managed single digit scores, five and four, in the next two matches.

In the Test series, he was the highest run-getter, with two hundreds, as India completed a 3-0 cleansweep.

In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane is likely to open with Rohit Sharma in tomorrow's match. Dhawan will also miss the lone T20I match on Wednesday (September 6), to be played at Colombo.