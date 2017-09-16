Shikhar Dhawan shares emotional Twitter post ahead of wife's surgery

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday shared an emotional social media post ahead of his wife's surgery. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already released the opener to be with his ailing wife.

Taking to his twitter handle, Dhawan posted a picture with his wife Ayesha Mukherjee and gave a caption which reads: “Glad to be here with my wife. Will be her strength at this moment of time. Hope the surgery is going to go well in the coming few days.”

Glad to be here with my wife. Will be her strength at this moment of time. hope surgery is going to go well in the coming few days. pic.twitter.com/nfAtAQlMAg — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 16, 2017

On Thursday, the BCCI released the opener for the first three ODIs against Australia.

"Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided not to name any replacement for Dhawan in Indian Cricket Team," BCCI said in a statement.

The Indian board didn't name a replacement, but Ajinkya Rahane, who is already in the squad, is likely to take Dhawan's place in the playing XI.

Earlier, Dhawan also withdrew midway from the Sri Lanka series to be with his mother who was unwell at that time.

The left-hander has been in a prolific form since the beginning of the ICC Champions Trophy.

He amassed the most runs in the Test series in Sri Lanka with 358 in four innings at 89.50, earning him the award for the Man of the Series award. He followed it up with a 132 in the opening ODI of the five-match series.