Shikhar Dhawan 'stronger person, sportsman' after comeback to Team India

New Delhi: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in an exceptional form ever since he made a comeback to Team India.

Dhawan scored a total of 338 runs in the five matches of the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy which included the best score of 125, while in the ongoing series against West Indies, he has smashed 87 and 63 in two appearances.

The left-handed batsman said that he worked on himself before making a comeback to the Indian team.

"Past months were quite unfortunate for me. That`s why I was out of the team. I went back and worked on myself, and am a stronger person and sportsman now. I knew I have those skills and capabilities to perform at the international level. I have been working hard and I never lost hope," he said.

"When I wasn`t doing well, I knew I will get out of the team. I went back and started enjoying domestic cricket. There was less pressure as compared to the international. That`s how I relaxed myself and stayed calm. But yes, at the back of my mind, I always knew I had to perform good and make a comeback and serve my country and achieve my goal," he added.

Commenting on the ongoing controversy relating to Anil Kumble`s stepping down as the head coach of Team India, Dhawan said, "I didn`t play much under Anil Kumble, so cannot comment on that. Moreover, I just focus on the game. Everyone has their own individuality and character. Anil Bhai, Dhoni Bhai and Virat, of course all are different."

Meanwhile, India, now with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, will play their third ODI against the Caribbean side at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on June 30.