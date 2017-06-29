close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Shikhar Dhawan 'stronger person, sportsman' after comeback to Team India

The left-handed batsman said that he worked on himself before making a comeback to the Indian team.

ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 10:42
Shikhar Dhawan &#039;stronger person, sportsman&#039; after comeback to Team India

New Delhi: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in an exceptional form ever since he made a comeback to Team India.

Dhawan scored a total of 338 runs in the five matches of the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy which included the best score of 125, while in the ongoing series against West Indies, he has smashed 87 and 63 in two appearances.

The left-handed batsman said that he worked on himself before making a comeback to the Indian team.

"Past months were quite unfortunate for me. That`s why I was out of the team. I went back and worked on myself, and am a stronger person and sportsman now. I knew I have those skills and capabilities to perform at the international level. I have been working hard and I never lost hope," he said.

"When I wasn`t doing well, I knew I will get out of the team. I went back and started enjoying domestic cricket. There was less pressure as compared to the international. That`s how I relaxed myself and stayed calm. But yes, at the back of my mind, I always knew I had to perform good and make a comeback and serve my country and achieve my goal," he added.

Commenting on the ongoing controversy relating to Anil Kumble`s stepping down as the head coach of Team India, Dhawan said, "I didn`t play much under Anil Kumble, so cannot comment on that. Moreover, I just focus on the game. Everyone has their own individuality and character. Anil Bhai, Dhoni Bhai and Virat, of course all are different."

Meanwhile, India, now with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, will play their third ODI against the Caribbean side at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on June 30.

TAGS

Shikhar Dhawanindian cricket teamTeam Indiamen in bluecricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

Team India&#039;s next coach: After Ravi Shastri, Venkatesh Prasad throws his hat into the ring for top job
cricket

Team India's next coach: After Ravi Shastri, Venkatesh...

Lionel Messi&#039;s wedding: Football fraternity, showbiz stars gear up for Argentine&#039;s superstar&#039;s grand event
Football

Lionel Messi's wedding: Football fraternity, showbiz s...

Cricket Australia warns players as pay row deadline looms
cricket

Cricket Australia warns players as pay row deadline looms

Ahead of Wimbledon, beleaguered Novak Djokovic seeks answers after decline and fall
Tennis

Ahead of Wimbledon, beleaguered Novak Djokovic seeks answer...

Players laud Tiger Woods&#039; commitment for improvement by getting help, await return
Other Sports

Players laud Tiger Woods' commitment for improvement b...

John McEnroe regrets his &#039;No. 700 on men&#039;s tour&#039; remark on Serena Williams
Tennis

John McEnroe regrets his 'No. 700 on men's tour...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video