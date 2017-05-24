Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya arrive at The Kapil Sharma Show post IPL 2017

New Delhi: Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawa, Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya arrived at the famous 'The Kapil Sharma Show' after the Indian Premier League concluded with Mumbai Indians claiming a thrilling victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final.

The show hasn't been enjoying viewership of the same level as it used to when Sunil Grover – playing the character of Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi – decided to leave following the heated mid-flight' incident with Kapil.

While the particular episode with Dhawan, Raina, Pandya is yet to be aired on television, the trio will surely provide some sort of boost – be it for just this particular episode – with the cricketers' giving intriguing insights to their lives in the Indian national team, the IPL and some unheard personal incidents too.

Guys, can you guess where am I? pic.twitter.com/Za42NI8vHL — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 23, 2017

"Good fun tonight with @KapilSharmaK9 @ImRaina and @hardikpandya7 Full on masti," Dhawan tweeted after shooting for the show.

While Pandya went on to lift the IPL 10 trophy with Mumbai Indians, Dhawan's Sunrisers Hyderabad were eliminated from the tournament in the Eliminator contest against Kolkata Knight Riders. Raina's Gujarat Lions, meanwhile, finished at a paltry 7th this campaign.