Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli's rapid chase inspires Team India to 'record' win over Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan was on a rampage as he slammed his fastest ODI hundred, coupled with Virat Kohli's 70-ball 82 to guide Team India to their biggest ODI victory in terms of overs to spare.

Dhawan bagged as many as 21 boundaries, including three sixes, as he along with Kohli looked to finish the match in a hurry. In the process, Dhawan brought up his 11th ODI hundred off only 71 balls and it was the second quickest hundred against Sri Lanka by an Indian batsman after Virender Sehwag's 66-ball effort at Rajkot in 2009.

Dhawan also stands joint 4th in the list to quickest 11 ODI hundreds, having taken 86 innings to reach the landmark.

Fewest inns to 11th ODI 100

64 - H Amla

65 - Q de Kock

82 - Virat Kohli

86 - David Warner/Shikhar Dhawan

109 - B Lara

The left-hander raised an unbeaten 197-run partnership for the second wicket with the skipper Kohli, who looked equally efficient with the bat.

Being given a target of 217 runs to chase, Virat Kohli and Co. went berserk as they reached the target with 127 balls to spare. In doing so, Team India recorded their biggest win in terms of overs to spare, for a target of 200 plus as they achieved the target in 28.5 overs.

Kohli, himself, played a superb knock to score his 44th ODI half-century off 50 balls, inclusive of six fours. The Indian skipper accelerated thereafter, scoring 32 off only next 20 balls, with another 4 fours and a six.

The 9-wicket victory was India’s second largest ODI victory in terms of wickets against Sri Lanka. Their biggest win was (by wickets) was when they won without losing a single player at Sharjah on 8th April 1984.

Earlier, it the spinners, led by Axar Patel, set up the opening win for the visitors in the five-match series after bowling out Sri Lanka for 216 in 43.2 overs. India, who last week achieved their first clean sweep in an overseas three-Test series, now lead the 5-match ODI series 1-0.