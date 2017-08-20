close
Shikhar Dhawan's purple patch continues, scores his fastest ODI ton

The Virat Kohli-led Team India look comfortably placed to win the opening ODI as the hosts posted a paltry total of 216 for the visitors to chase.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 20:58
Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s purple patch continues, scores his fastest ODI ton
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Opener Shikhar Dhawan brought up his 11th ODI century during India's first ODI of the 5-match series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Sunday.

Dhawan continued his fine run of form from the longest format of the game as he brought up 100 in just 71 balls.

The left-handed batsman, in red-hot form on the Sri Lanka tour after hitting 190 in the opening Test in Galle and 119 in the third and final match in Pallekele to help the visitors seal a 3-0 series sweep.

He was awarded with man of the series trophy for his exploits with the bat in the 3-match Test series against the island nation.

Dhawan also won the man of the tournament award at the ICC Champions Trophy that was played in England earlier this year.

He scored 338 runs and top-scored in the tournament in which the men in blue finished as runner-ups after losing to arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

The Virat Kohli-led Team India look comfortably placed to win the opening ODI as the hosts posted a paltry total of 216 for the visitors to chase.

Riding on Dhawan's ton and Kohli's fifty, India are 182/1 after 25 overs. 

Shikhar Dhawan

