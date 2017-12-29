Shikhar Dhawan's wife and kids stopped at Dubai airport

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, India opener Shikhar Dhawan's wife and kids were not allowed to catch the connecting flight from Dubai en route Cape Town, where India will open their Test tour on January 5. Upset on his arrival in South Africa without the family, Dhawan took the airline apart on Twitter.

Apparently, the family was asked to show birth certificates and some other documents of Aesha, Dhawan's wife, and the kids as identification proofs, which they weren't carrying. As a result, they couldn't board the onward flight and will now be reunited at a later time.

Dhawan called the behaviour of Emirates airlines "unprofessional" while taking out his anger on Twitter.

“Absolutely unprofessional from Emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told tht my wife and kids can’t board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn’t have at that moment, " he said in his first tweet.

"They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn’t @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the emirates’ employee was being rude for no reason at all,” the Indian batsman said in another tweet.

The team checked into their hotel in Cape Town on Thursday night. Newly married Indian skipper Virat Kohli is being accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma.

India will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is on their 56-day-long tour that begins with a training camp.