Shoaib Akhtar calls Pakistan secular state, gets brutally trolled for committing gaffe on Twitter

New Delhi: The removal of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif created a huge stir in the country, and the subsequent developments carry plenty of interest in the minds of not just the common people but also celebrities like Shoaib Akhtar.

The former Pakistani speedster shared a post on Twitter, showing their President Mamnoon Hussain administering an oath to new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi but seemed to have referred either of them as "Darshan Lal."

“A Hindu political leader Mr Darshan Lal is now a cabinet minister in Pakistan. This is our polite way of saying Pakistan is a secular state,” Akshtar captioned the post with the image.

A Hindu political leader Mr Darshan Lal is now a cabinet minister in Pakistan.This is our polite way of saying Pakistan is a secular state. pic.twitter.com/mbRS4BFm1p — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 7, 2017

The gaffe soon became a topic of discussion as his followers started trolling him mercilessly. Some of the followers even started questioning his knowledge about politics, and others his IQ.

Akhtar then took to Twitter urging followers to focus on the message rather then questioning his IQ.

Friends, rather dan questioning my IQ plz concentrat on d message: We respect ALL religions. BTW oath pic in last tweet was a reference. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 7, 2017

