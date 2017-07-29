close
Shoaib Akhtar​ hails removal of Nawaz Sharif as PM, hopes 'bleeding' Pakistan will move forward

Sharif was on Friday disqualified from office by the Supreme Court which sent his case to an anti-corruption court for trial in the Panamagate graft scandal.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 19:12
Shoaib Akhtar​ hails removal of Nawaz Sharif as PM, hopes &#039;bleeding&#039; Pakistan will move forward

New Delhi: Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has hailed Pakistan Supreme Courts' "historic" move to remove Nawaz Sharif as country's Prime Minister, but lamented that the country is "bleeding".

Akhtar, 41, took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the latest political development which threatened to leave a power vacuum at the top of the nuclear-armed country.

"My Pakistan is bleeding. My Pakistan is rolling in courts. My Pakistan is sleeping hungry. But my Pakistan is beating in 197,042,680 hearts," he wrote.

Yesterday, in a series of tweets, he hailed the Supreme Court's decision as a "historic" step and expressed hopes that "Pak will move forward after court decision now."

Sharif was on Friday disqualified from office by the Supreme Court which sent his case to an anti-corruption court for trial in the Panamagate graft scandal.

The country's apex court accused Sharif of dishonesty, and disqualified him from holding the post following a probe that exposed illegal family wealth stashed abroad.

The Panama Papers leaks of April 2016 revealed that three of Sharif's children owned offshore companies and assets not shown on his family's wealth statement. This was apparently used to channel funds to acquire foreign assets, including in London.

Regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the history of cricket, Akhtar played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T2oIs for Pakistan, taking 178, 247 and 19 wickets respectively.

He retired from international cricket after the 2011 World Cup.

TAGS

Nawaz SharifShoaib AkhtarPakistan PMPanamagatePanama Paperscricket news

