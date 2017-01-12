Shoaib Akhtar hits out at Ian Chappell for asking Cricket Australia to stop inviting Pakistan for tournaments

New Delhi: Days after Ian Chappell asked Cricket Australia to stop inviting Pakistan for tournaments Down Under, former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar hit out at the former Australian cricketer for his remark.

Criticising Pakistan for their inability to play competitive cricket in a recently concluded Test series on Australia soil, the 73-year-old said that Cricket Australia must stop inviting Pakistan for tournaments unless they improve their performance.

“Pakistan have now lost 12 Test matches on the trot in Australia, and somebody’s got to give them a kick up the bum. Cricket Australia have got to start saying ‘listen if things don’t improve we will stop with the invites’,” Chappell, who feels Pakistan’s poor fielding at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was a sign of things to come in the rest of the series, told ESPN.

Reacting to his comments, Akhtar tweeted from his official account, "Pak lacked grit: Chappell. I agree but not comin 2 Australia no remedy. England never won World Cup but doesn't mean dey shudn't participate."

Akhtar also reminded Chappell that it was the same team which drew a series 2-2 against Alastair Cook's men in England last year.

"Agree partially wid @ianchappelli dat Pakistan lacked grit but the same team drew 2-2 vs England less dan an year ago," Akhtar said.

Chappell was also extremely critical of Misbah's captaincy after Pakistan lost a three-match series 0-3 against Steve Smith-led Australia.

“A lot of their struggles were because they had no leadership. There was no inspiration from Misbah, so things have got to change in Pakistan.”

Australia defeated Pakistan by 220 runs in the third Test, handing them their 12th consecutive Test loss in Australia.