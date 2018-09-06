हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar resigns from the post of Pakistan Cricket Board's Advisor

Shoaib served as the Advisor to PCB chairman for six months. 

Shoaib Akhtar resigns from the post of Pakistan Cricket Board&#039;s Advisor
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@shoaib100mph

Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday announced that he will no longer be the Advisor at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

The 43-year-old fast bowler took to Twitter and announced his resignation from the post of Advisor effective immediately.

 

 

Akhtar was previously appointed by the former PCB chairman Najam Sethi. Sethi was replaced by Ehsan Mani this year. The fast bowler served six-months as PCB brand ambassador. 

Akhtar had retired from international cricket after Pakistan's defeat in 2011 World Cup. He is well-known for his fast bowling, with his quickest recorded delivery being 161.4 km an hour.

The lethal pace-man played in 46 tests and 163 one-day internationals and had taken 178 test wickets and 247 one-day international wickets in his glorious career.

Reflecting on the reason behind the decision, the pacer said that it is ethically incorrect to continue working while there are changes in PCB`s governance.

"I can no longer continue in his role as he considered it ethically wrong to continue working due to change in PCB`s governance," the Express Tribune quoted Akhtar, as saying.

Recently, former International Cricket Council (ICC) president Ehsan Mani was appointed as the official chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a period of three years. 

He had replaced Najam Sethi, who stepped down from the post last month.

(With ANI Inputs)

