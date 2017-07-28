close
Shoaib Akhtar reveals the name of the batsman he wanted to hit badly during his playing days

The one thing that is unquestionable is that while Akhtar played for Pakistan, he was a cracking bowler, being super fast and terrifying.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 13:53
Shoaib Akhtar reveals the name of the batsman he wanted to hit badly during his playing days

New Delhi: Shoaib Akhtar may have not had the longest career at the top level with several injuries and multiple discipline issues stalling his progress and not even letting him reach the mark of 50 Test caps. But the one thing that is unquestionable is that while Akhtar played for Pakistan, he was a cracking bowler, being super fast and terrifying.

Now the retired pace man even revealed on social media that he did not like hitting batsmen while he was playing. Well with the exception of one batsman! Akhtar tweeted to say, “Did u know about this fact that have injured more batsman,s then any 1....... which i never enjoyed it but apart-from 1 guess who is it ??”

He further tweeted, “It was Matthew Hayden I wanted to hit badly during my playing days & I did that many times during test & practice games&now we r best mates.”

A final tweet on this read, “But now we are best of friends now & I think he's 1 of the most generous & kind human being I ever met is Matthew Hayden.”

Now we wonder what Hayden has to say on this? This is curious considering that while Akhtar may have troubled Haydos, the burly Australian also scored plenty of runs against Pakistan.

Shoaib AkhtarMatthew HaydenCricket

