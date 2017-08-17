close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Shoaib Akhtar shares throwback moment with Shah Rukh Khan, calls him most humble man

The former Pakistani speedster made his KKR debut against the Delhi Daredevils and earned Man of the Match award for helping his side defend a low score of 133 runs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 14:14
Shoaib Akhtar shares throwback moment with Shah Rukh Khan, calls him most humble man
PTI

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar, today, shared a throwback moment by posting a picture of him in the Kolkata Knight Riders jersey celebrating the team's victory with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in an Indian Premier League encounter.

There was a time when Pakistani players, including Akhtar himself, Shoaib Malik, Salman Butt, etc. used to be a part of the IPL the troubled political affairs between the two countries have also kept their cricketers away from any cricketing event in India.

Shoaib, however, didn't mind sharing an old picture of him with Shah Rukh during his time with KKR.

"Fond memory with a super star, a friend, and the most humble man @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #T20," the Rawalpindi Express tweeted.

The former Pakistani speedster made his KKR debut against the Delhi Daredevils and earned Man of the Match award for helping his side defend a low score of 133 runs. He ended with figures of 4 wickets for 11 runs from three overs, restricting DD to an even lower total of 110.

TAGS

Shoaib AkhtarShah Rukh KhanIPLKKRcricket news

From Zee News

Mohammed Shami calls current Team India coaching staff as one of the best
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Mohammed Shami calls current Team India coaching staff as o...

Sania Mirza - Peng Shuai progress, Ramkumar Ramanathan crashes out of Cincinnati Masters
Tennis

Sania Mirza - Peng Shuai progress, Ramkumar Ramanathan cras...

Ben Duckett takes as subtle dig at R Ashwin as PCA announce Indian offie&#039;s association with Worcestershire
cricket

Ben Duckett takes as subtle dig at R Ashwin as PCA announce...

WATCH: After facing defeat against John Cena, Jinder Mahal bounces back to Baron Corbin
Other Sports

WATCH: After facing defeat against John Cena, Jinder Mahal...

Sri Lanka Sports Minister demands report from SLC after 3-0 defeat to India in Test series
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka Sports Minister demands report from SLC after 3-0...

World Dwarf Games 2017: Indian athletes bag record 37 medals in Toronto
Other Sports

World Dwarf Games 2017: Indian athletes bag record 37 medal...

Ramandeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kanjugam star in India&#039;s 4-3 win over Austria in Europe Tour
Other Sports

Ramandeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kanjugam star in India...

WATCH: Hardik, Krunal Pandya surprise their father by gifting him a brand new car
cricket

WATCH: Hardik, Krunal Pandya surprise their father by gifti...

Test cricket is over, I am only thinking about ODIs: Rohit Sharma on being benched against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Test cricket is over, I am only thinking about ODIs: Rohit...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video