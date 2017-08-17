Shoaib Akhtar shares throwback moment with Shah Rukh Khan, calls him most humble man

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar, today, shared a throwback moment by posting a picture of him in the Kolkata Knight Riders jersey celebrating the team's victory with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in an Indian Premier League encounter.

There was a time when Pakistani players, including Akhtar himself, Shoaib Malik, Salman Butt, etc. used to be a part of the IPL the troubled political affairs between the two countries have also kept their cricketers away from any cricketing event in India.

Shoaib, however, didn't mind sharing an old picture of him with Shah Rukh during his time with KKR.

"Fond memory with a super star, a friend, and the most humble man @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #T20," the Rawalpindi Express tweeted.

The former Pakistani speedster made his KKR debut against the Delhi Daredevils and earned Man of the Match award for helping his side defend a low score of 133 runs. He ended with figures of 4 wickets for 11 runs from three overs, restricting DD to an even lower total of 110.