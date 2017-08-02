close
Shobhaa De faces wrath of Twitter after praying for Mithali Raj and Co to not get 'ruined' like their male counterparts

Mithali Raj and Co received a grand felicitation ceremony, first from sports minister Vijay Goel, then by the BCCI and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded her team's performance in England.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 14:45
Shobhaa De faces wrath of Twitter after praying for Mithali Raj and Co to not get &#039;ruined&#039; like their male counterparts
PTI, IANS

New Delhi: Mithali Raj-led Team India made the entire nation proud of their performance despite being defeated in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup final against hosts England. Seeing the Indian eves face huge affection and blessing from all corners of the country, Shobhaa De wished they don't get spoiled like male cricketers.

Mithali Raj and Co received a grand felicitation ceremony, first from sports minister Vijay Goel, then by the BCCI and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded her team's performance in England, saying "Women's Cricket in India has finally arrived," in his weekly 'Mann Ki baat' episode.

The Indian eves' achievement in England will naturally be flooded with gifts, promotions and sponsorship opportunities considering the attention. India's women cricketers have long been in the shadow of their male counterparts, and it's about time they got their hard-earned due.

Shobhaa De, who has often been in controversies for her tweets, faced the criticism yet again.

"Oh Lord! Please protect our amazing women cricketers from crass commercialisation and greed that has ruined most of our Boys in Blue," De wrote on Twitter.

The tweet didn't go down well with the Twitterati, who launched an attack on the columnist.

Earlier, De had sparked a major controversy during the 2016 Rio Olympics, claiming that the Indian athletes only went to Brazil to take selfies. "Goal of Team India at the Olympics: Rio jao. Selfies lo. Khaali haat wapas aao. What a waste of money and opportunity," she had tweeted.

The twitterati and most of the women's team's fans are of the opinion that by rich and famous, the Indian eves won't necessarily get 'ruined'. The fact can be understood by taking Virat Kohli's example, who despite being rich and famous, has continued to perform as a world beater.

TAGS

Shobhaa DeIndian women's cricket teamWomen's World CupMithali Rajcricket news

